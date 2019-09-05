|
Ben Christianson was taken from us through a random act of violence on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was working at a job site near Greenfield, Wisconsin, when slain.
Ben was born to Don and Jane Christianson, September 2, 1969, in Wausau and grew up in the John Marshall neighborhood on Wausau's southeast side, graduated from Wausau East and the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a degree in hydrogeology. He worked for Ramaker & Associates, an engineering firm in Sauk City, and lived in Madison for the past 26 years.
Summers were filled with fishing trips to the Turtle Flambeau Flowage with his friends, with kayaking, biking, jogging and other activities. Being a typical Wisconsin male, fall meant deer hunting trips to his land for good times with his brother, uncles and cousin in an old fashioned log cabin. Winter meant downhill skiing and racing at Cascade Mt. or cross- country skiing wherever the snow was best.
Ben is survived by his parents, Don and Jane (Rand) Christianson of Wausau; brother, Jay Christianson of Stevens Point; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ben's memorial service is planned for Tuesday, September 10, at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 504 Grant Street in Wausau. Visitation will be at 10. The 11 o'clock service will be followed by a lunch for those who wish to stay.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 5, 2019