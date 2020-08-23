Benjamin Dul

Benjamin DulAthens - Benjamin J. Dul, Athens, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, at the age of 91 years, following a short battle with esophageal cancer.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Antonette, his four children, thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren:Susan Weis (Bradford) and their children: Nicole (Ryan), Hayley, Libby (Jared), Rachel (Ross) and their children (Jerick and Lisa), and Jacqueline (Ryan) and their children (Patrick and Judy).Audrey Venske (Jim) and their children: Dustin (Emily), Cassie (Nathan), and Amanda.Ronald Dul (Carla) and their children: Sylwia, Michal and Aleksandra.Janice Diedrich (Rob) and their children: Benjamin and Moriah.Also surviving are his sister Lorraine Mielke and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his sisters, Helen Pachniak and Mary Haberkamp, and brother John Dul, and by his parents, Wojiech (George) and Katarzyna (Katherine) Dul.Ben was born on the family farm in Knowlton and served his home parish, St. Francis Xavier, as a youth in the capacity of altar boy until he was 19. He contributed his time and talents to the church as an adult, serving as a lay minister, PRCU president, Catholic Knights and on parish council. After graduating from Mosinee High School, he worked on the family farm until he was drafted during the Korean War. Ben served his country in the Army at Fort Sheridan in Chicago for the duration of the war as part of the 174th Military Police Battalion and on the fancy drill team. He was proud to be selected to serve in the honor guard for several dignitaries during the conflict, including General Douglas MacArthur and the former prime minister of Israel, David Ben-Gurion.Ben used his GI Bill privileges to earn an electronics degree from North Central Technical Institute and eventually opened his own business, Ben's TV, in Mosinee. He met the love of his life and "perfect dance partner", Antonette Lewandowski, at a polka dance and married her on June 13, 1959 at St. Casmir parish in the town of Hull. They owned a farm together in the town of Guenther, raising various animals and gardening.Ben enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid trout fisherman and a deer hunter for life, participating in the 2019 hunt. He enjoyed bee-keeping, wine and beer making, dancing, playing the harmonica and reading. After retirement, Ben continued many of his hobbies and was planning his 2020 garden before becoming ill.A private family service will be held. Public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. The public is also welcome to the burial that will be held at 12 noon Wednesday at St. Francis Cemetery, Knowlton. A luncheon will follow at the Lake Dubay Lion's Club.The family would like to extend thanks to Unity Hospice of Green Bay for their compassion and care and especially his nurses, Kim and Cindy, for their kindness.