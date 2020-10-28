Bernadine G. Huber-Dallman
Wausau - Bernadine G. (Wendlick) Huber-Dallman, 91, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
She was born on July 29, 1929 in Ellsworth, Wisconsin to the late Joseph and Mary (Langer) Wendlick. Bernadine grew up in Ellsworth and moved to Wausau upon her marriage to Clarence Huber in 1945. He preceded her in death in 1973. Later she married Al Dallman in Wausau. He also preceded her in death.
Bernadine was a very active member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish including her role as sacristan. She always loved time together with family and friends, and especially enjoyed playing Cribbage.
Survivors include her children, John (Lynell) Huber, Carol Betts (Pat Gibbons), Richard Huber, and Virginia Klimek (Tom Lange); five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Janice Huber.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence Huber and Al Dallman; son, Joe Huber; granddaughter, Amy Nowak; great-great-grandson, Nico Nowak; and son-in-law, Eddie Klimek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 South Ninth Avenue, Wausau, with Father Samuel Martin officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a favorite charity of choice
Due to current recommendations social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.