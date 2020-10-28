1/1
Bernadine G. Huber-Dallman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadine G. Huber-Dallman

Wausau - Bernadine G. (Wendlick) Huber-Dallman, 91, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born on July 29, 1929 in Ellsworth, Wisconsin to the late Joseph and Mary (Langer) Wendlick. Bernadine grew up in Ellsworth and moved to Wausau upon her marriage to Clarence Huber in 1945. He preceded her in death in 1973. Later she married Al Dallman in Wausau. He also preceded her in death.

Bernadine was a very active member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish including her role as sacristan. She always loved time together with family and friends, and especially enjoyed playing Cribbage.

Survivors include her children, John (Lynell) Huber, Carol Betts (Pat Gibbons), Richard Huber, and Virginia Klimek (Tom Lange); five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Janice Huber.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence Huber and Al Dallman; son, Joe Huber; granddaughter, Amy Nowak; great-great-grandson, Nico Nowak; and son-in-law, Eddie Klimek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1104 South Ninth Avenue, Wausau, with Father Samuel Martin officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a favorite charity of choice.

Due to current recommendations social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved