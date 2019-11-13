|
|
Bernadine Meyer
Rothschild - Meyer, Bernie (Bernadine)
Passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Mount View Care Center. Her life of faith in God, love of family and grateful to be an American has come to an end after the complications of heart failure. Bernadine was born on May 3, 1930 to Helen and Daniel Traeder in rural Marathon County. She grew up in Schofield, WI and attended Schofield Elementary School and Wausau High School. She was sister to three brothers; Maynard, Gordon and Donald (all deceased).
Survivors include: Son Michael and wife Tina; son Dean and wife Corinna; son Scott and Lori; daughter Lisa Moriarity and husband Joe; and daughter-in-law Judy Meyer, widow of Gene Meyer. Grandchildren: Brent Meyer (son of Gene and Judy Meyer); Carissa and Camilla Meyer (daughters of Dean and Corinna Meyer); Raymond Meyer (son of Michael and Tina Meyer); and Brendan, Owen and Aaron Moriarity (sons of Lisa and Joe Moriarity).
Bernie was preceded in death by her oldest son Gene Meyer and her husband Leon Meyer.
On September 25th, 1948, when his Navy years were over, Bernadine married Leon Meyer at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Wausau, WI. At that time, Bernie converted to Catholicism. It was one of the most life-changing decisions she ever made. The marriage was blessed with five children: Gene, Michael, Dean, Scott and Lisa. Bernadine served on the Newman Catholic High School board in the 1980's. All five children attended Catholic elementary schools and all five graduated from Newman Catholic High School. Bernie took great pride in handing graduation diplomas to some of her own children.
Special blessings and thanks to Fr. Al Slowiak for his many years of inspiring homilies and services; Dr. David Murdock who never stopped caring and who with his profound knowledge of cardiac care supported Bernie since 1994; John and Joan Klosinski who made "love your neighbor" easy; and especially daughter-in-law Tina, who never missed a day to call or stop and check on Mom Meyer. The Meyer family wishes to thank the caring staff at Wausau Aspirus Hospital, Mount View Care Center, and Benedictine Living Community. The family would especially like to thank hospice nurse Haley and social worker Linda from Aspirus Hospice for their kindness and compassion during Mom's final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bernie's name can be made to Saint Mark Catholic Church, 602 Military Road, Rothschild, WI 54474.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 10:30 am at Saint Mark Catholic Church, 602 Military Road, Rothschild, WI. Friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of the mass, at Saint Mark Catholic Church. Fr. Al Slowiak will officiate. A Christian burial will take place immediately following the mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kronenwetter, WI. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019