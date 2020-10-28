1/1
Bernard Victor King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Victor King

Bernard King, 95, Hatley, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Wausau Manor.

Bernard was self employed as a carpenter. He and his twin brother, Barney, were known as "The Concertina Twins" and played polka together for many years.

Survivors include his children, John King, LeRoy King, Randy (Gladys) King, Julie (Tim) Dickenson, Ernie (Kyle) King, and Tony King; 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Services will be streamed live at his obituary page on www.brainardfuneral.com and made available for future viewing.

Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved