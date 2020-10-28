Bernard Victor King
Bernard King, 95, Hatley, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Wausau Manor.
Bernard was self employed as a carpenter. He and his twin brother, Barney, were known as "The Concertina Twins" and played polka together for many years.
Survivors include his children, John King, LeRoy King, Randy (Gladys) King, Julie (Tim) Dickenson, Ernie (Kyle) King, and Tony King; 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Services will be streamed live at his obituary page on www.brainardfuneral.com
and made available for future viewing.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.