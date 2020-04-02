|
|
Bernice C. Domka
Wausau - Bernice C. Domka age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18th in the Palliative unit at Aspirus Hospital.
Bernice was born January 31, 1930 in the town of Bevent, daughter of the late Joseph Sr and Johanna (Yach) Bunczak. On May 1, 1948 she married Martin J. Domka at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Martin passed away in 1997.
Bernice was a loving wife, mother, and especially loved all the grandchildren. Bernice was very good at baking all kinds of cakes, she especially loved decorating wedding, anniversary and everyone's birthday cakes. She enjoyed farming on their small hobby farm in the Town of Texas. She also enjoyed her large vegetable garden and planting flowers, blueberries, raspberries, and apple trees. She was previously employed as a custodian worker, cleaning the St. Michael's Church and the Elementary School. She had several other cleaning jobs throughout her life and even drove the school bus for several years. One thing Bernice really loved was going on those small fishing trip with her son's, even the smallest fish was a great catch for her.
Bernice's most memorable trip was to the Holyland in Israel in 1999.
She was also a member of the Secular Franciscan Order of St James Fraternity and Rosary Society of St. Michael's Catholic Church for many years.
Survivors include Bernice's 8 children: David Domka, Meridian, Idaho, Mary Ruesch, Sun City, California, Arlene Mayer, Mosinee, Wisconsin, Bernie (Doug) Wilke, Thomas (Sue) Domka, Rosemarie (Gordon) Mathwich, Edwin (Betty) Domka and Joseph Domka all of Wausau; 17 grandchildren, Doedie (Kurt) Swanson, Tim (Debbie) Domka, Melanie (Ali) Brenton, Melissa De La Fuente, Jessica (Josh) Prochnow, Robert Wilke, Rebecca Bloom, Kristi Wilke, Brian (Amanda) Wilke, Rick Domka, Connie (Loren) Beyersdorff, Jennifer (Vince) Van Rixel, Christopher (Kristi) Winter, Johnathon (Jocelyn) Winter, Randy (Kristen) Winter, Adam Domka and Courtney Domka. 29 great grandchildren Heather, Mitchell, Zachary, Madison, Abigail, Hailey, Garrett, Lily, Ariya, Sylas, Kaley, Braden, Izzy, Addie, Emerson, Maxwell, Cody, Tyler, Payton, Ethan, Amber, Emily, Bayden, Bryleigh, James, Johnathon II, Josie, Leila, and Benjamin. and 1 great-great granddaughter, Braelynn. She is also survived by one brother, Joseph Jr. (Elaine) Bunczak, Rosolt, and 3 sisters: Jacqui (Dr. John) Grabel, Payson, AZ, Rita (Fred) Straub, Maple Grove, MN, and Joani (Armando) Mendoza, Carlsbad, CA. Brother-in-laws Steve Eron and Ron Rychter as well as many nieces and nephews. We all love you and will miss you very much!
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, her parents, Joseph Sr. and Johanna (Yach) Bunczak, 3 sisters, Theresa Kohler, Gertude Eron and Patricia Rychter, infant siblings Leonard and Agnes Bunczak.
Peterson/Kramer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Due to the current national health concerns, a memorial service for Bernice will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church at a later date. To share memories and condolences please visit www.petersonkramer.com.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the compassionate care given to Bernice during her time in their care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020