1/1
Bernice E. Roeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice E. Roeder

Bernice Edith Roeder, 96, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born September 23, 1924 in the town of Holton, daughter of the late Herbert and Amanda (Junker) Jacobi. On June 10, 1948 she married Henry "Jake" Roeder at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, town of Pine River. He preceded her in death in April 1997.

Bernice became a child of God in her baptism at St. Johannes Lutheran Church, tow of Holton, and was later confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Abbotsford. She graduated from Marathon Hight School and Stevens Point Normal School.

In 1950 Bernice and Henry built their home in the city of Wausau and there they raised two children, Mary and David. God was good to all. Bernice loved her Savior, family, grandchildren, gardening, crafts, beauty of nature and genealogy. She belonged to Zion's Young at Heart, Coram Deo and fitness group.

Survivors include her children, MaryJane (Robert) Buddenhagen and David (Tina) Roeder; grandchildren, Ann (Brian) Buddenhagen and Julie (Brian) Foth; two great-grandchildren, Bobby and Joey Bonesteel and Amelie Foth.

Besides her parents and husband, Henry, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Roland, Clarence, Melvin, Herbert, Gilbert and Lloyd and four sisters, Erma, Clara, Ruth and twin sister, Bernette.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Theodore Gulhaugen will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved