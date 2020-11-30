Bernice E. Roeder
Bernice Edith Roeder, 96, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
She was born September 23, 1924 in the town of Holton, daughter of the late Herbert and Amanda (Junker) Jacobi. On June 10, 1948 she married Henry "Jake" Roeder at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, town of Pine River. He preceded her in death in April 1997.
Bernice became a child of God in her baptism at St. Johannes Lutheran Church, tow of Holton, and was later confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Abbotsford. She graduated from Marathon Hight School and Stevens Point Normal School.
In 1950 Bernice and Henry built their home in the city of Wausau and there they raised two children, Mary and David. God was good to all. Bernice loved her Savior, family, grandchildren, gardening, crafts, beauty of nature and genealogy. She belonged to Zion's Young at Heart, Coram Deo and fitness group.
Survivors include her children, MaryJane (Robert) Buddenhagen and David (Tina) Roeder; grandchildren, Ann (Brian) Buddenhagen and Julie (Brian) Foth; two great-grandchildren, Bobby and Joey Bonesteel and Amelie Foth.
Besides her parents and husband, Henry, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Roland, Clarence, Melvin, Herbert, Gilbert and Lloyd and four sisters, Erma, Clara, Ruth and twin sister, Bernette.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Theodore Gulhaugen will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com