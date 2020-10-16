Bernice Liebers



Wausau - Bernice E. (Krueger) Liebers died on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Bernice was born November 26, 1926 in Wausau to John and Bertha (Walter) Krueger. She was married October 21, 1944 to Herbert Liebers in Wausau at Wesley Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1994. Bernice enjoyed her career in retail sales and as a CNA at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill. Among Bernice's favorites were trips to Door County with her daughter Janice, surprise adventures, reading, gardening and playing cards. Simple things were special to her - an unexpected visit from a friend and always a hug.



Survivors of Bernice include two nieces, June (Nick) Chapko of San Antonio, TX and Debi Rusch of Schertz, TX and cousin, Christine Schult of Wausau. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert Liebers; her only daughter, Janice Liebers; one sister, Margaret Gregory; one brother, Armond Krueger; one nephew, Robert Kinnart and cousin, Anna Schult. Among Bernice's special friends were Lori Seliger, Deb Bandt, Kathy (deceased) and Lyle Karau, Debi Fecteau, Marshall Blaskowski (deceased), and a very special person, Alison Mayer. Honoring Bernice's wishes a private graveside committal will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marathon County Humane Society (7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401).



Sincere appreciation goes to the staff of Pride TLC for their compassionate care for Bernice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store