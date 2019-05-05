|
|
Bert Roman Pieper III
Wausau - Bert Roman Pieper III, 65, of Wausau, made his journey home on Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Clare's Hospital in Weston.
Bert was born in Wausau to the late Berthold and Ethel (Sanders) Pieper on July 25, 1953. After completing high school, Bert went on to complete his journeyman, and was employed as an Industrial Project Manager at Miron Construction. On September 9, 1989 Bert married the love of his life, Linda Beese. Together, they created a love story with 30 adventurous chapters. Each chapter leaving lasting impressions along the way; with the final chapter ending in each other's hands.
Being out in the woods, hunting, shooting trap, going up north to the cabin, and traveling to Canada were some of Bert's favorite things. He always enjoyed a great challenge, and never stopped until the challenge was complete. He enjoyed welding and building things out of steel. But most important to Bert was his family and friends. He always enjoyed good conversation and sharing a great story whenever possible. Bert will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son Bert Arthur Pieper IV; step daughters, Hillary (Dale) Frank, and Holly Van Wormer; grandchildren, Vanessa, Savannah, Braylon, Ashlyn, Kennedy, Isaac and Mackenzie; and his little buddy Tyler.
In addition to his parents, Bert was preceded in death by his two sisters, Janet Thompson and Joan Wanta.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Anne Parish, 700 W. Bridge St, Wausau. Father Tom Lindner will officiate. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again from 10:00 am until the time of services, all to take place at the church. Please go to Helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019