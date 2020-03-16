Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Bess Vick

Bess Vick Obituary
Bess Vick

Weston - Bess Vick 93 passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born to the late William and Mary (Orr) Stratton on December 31, 1926. She had many interests in life among them being gardening, fishing, and having pet birds. Her true love and mission in life was helping developmentally disabled adults with her group homes in Wausau. Her love for the Lord was exemplified by her tenderness and caring for her family and friends.

She is survived by her children Gwendolyn (Rodney) Means, Rolly (Cindy) Lokre, 16 grandchildren; Mark Means, Michelle Stangl, Michael Means, Lee Cox, Chaney Hurt, Andrew Fowler, Deanna Fowler, Tammy Hetzel, Ronny McNutt, Kelly Garro, Christopher McNutt, Bradley McNutt, Shelbie Olson, Austin Lokre, Brendan Lokre, Lauren Lokre. Along with 18 great grandchildren and 3 great- greatgrandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Vick and ex-husband Roland McNutt, 10 brothers and sisters.

Services will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church 1806 Weston Ave, Schofield WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 until time of service at 11:00 with Pastor Jim Gates officiating. For those that can't make the funeral it will be streamed live from the church.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
