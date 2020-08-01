1/1
Bette Gordon
Bette Gordon

Mosinee - Bette J. Gordon, 87, Mosinee, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, at The Willows Memory Care, Iola.

She was born June 26, 1933, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, the daughter of the late Caesar and Katherine (Mendini) Orella. She married Lynn Gordon on June 10, 1965, in Green Bay. He survives.

After graduation from Iron Mountain High School, Bette lived in Milwaukee before attending St. Mary's Hospital X-Ray School in Wausau. She worked as a registered X-Ray technician and instructor at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay before marrying Lynn and moving to Mosinee. As a homemaker, Bette was a talented seamstress and excellent cook. She enjoyed playing tennis and bridge and especially loved to travel and spend time with family and friends at their cottage. Bette also attended Green Bay Packer games for over 55 years as a season ticket holder.

Survivors, besides her husband of 55 years, Lynn, include her children, Gary (Deena) Gordon, Amherst, and Gina (Fred) Pramenko, Mequon; her grandchildren, Ellie, Kate and Maria Pramenko, Garrison Gordon, Courtney Meyer and Brittney Furlow; her sister, Jeanette Roecker, Louisville, Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Marie Orella, Stevens Point; a brother-in-law, Gale (Ruth) Gordon, Nelsonville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernadette (Jack) Taylor and Louise (Tony) Fontecchio, two brothers, Bernard (Dorothy) Orella and Francis Orella, a brother-in-law, William Roecker and a special niece, Julie Taylor.

Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Willows in Iola and Heartland Hospice for their care of Bette.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
