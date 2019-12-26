|
Bette J Radloff
Wausau - Bette J Radloff, age 93, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, WI.
Bette was born on February 12, 1926 in Wausau, WI to the late Oscar R Krueger and Edith (Curtis) Krueger. She graduated from Wausau High School. Bette married Wallace T Radloff on November 2, 1946 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was a stay at home Mom who enjoyed cooking, golfing, ceramics, the casino, bowling and traveling. Bette was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
Bette is survived by a brother Harvey Krueger of Weston, WI: children Sandra (Patrick) Brady of The Villages, Florida, Bruce (Eva) Radloff of Mission Viejo, California and Jeff (Denise) Radloff of Merrill, Wisconsin: five grandchildren AnLyss (Eric) James, Elizabeth Schuette, Jennifer Radloff, Dylan (Lauren) Radloff and Marcus (Amy) Radloff: and three great grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and relatives, to celebrate the life of Bette Radloff, will be held and announced at a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019