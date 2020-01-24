|
|
Betty Ann (Woldt) Bauman-Metcalf
Edgar - Betty Ann (Woldt) Bauman-Metcalf passed away in the care of hospice services on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Glendale, AZ.
She was born to Leo and Anna (Landwehr) Woldt on September 7, 1927 in the Town of McMillan. She was baptized September 18, 1927 and confirmed September 6, 1942 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fenwood. She attended grade school in Little Rose and Fenwood.
Before marriage, she worked as a telephone operator in Fenwood, waitressed, and also worked at an egg plant in the Town of Frankfort. She also worked at the Signal Battery in Milwaukee, a rubber plant in Wausau and the basket factory in Edgar. On June 12, 1946 she married Lester Bauman at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fenwood. They farmed 33 years in the Town of Wien. She was church custodian for 13 years and a Sunday School teacher for 35 years at St. John ELCA, Edgar. She always enjoyed singing with the choir, puzzles, quilting, traveling, polka music and bird watching. After Lester's death on July 21, 1990, she worked as a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. She also was a demonstrator in various food and department stores, sold Stanley products and was active in St. John WELCA and served on the Chequamegon conference Board.
On June 10, 2007, she married Gordon L. Metcalf of Glendale, Arizona at St. John ELCA, Town of Wien. He survives. She is also survived by 2 sons, Gary (Dianne) and Russell (Rosemary) of Edgar, and 1 daughter Bonnie (Rick) Effinger of Peoria, AZ; 8 grandchildren, Gwen (Ed Zajac) Bauman, Medford; Ken (Debbie) Bauman, Medford; Keith (Cassi) Bauman, Edgar; Jennifer (Ron) Kunkel, Marathon; Scott (Michelle) Bauman, Stratford; Melissa (Chad) Krueger, Plover; Kimy (Brian) Haas, Conover; Marc (Jeney) Effinger, Kronenwetter and 17 great grandchildren: Nick, Chelsea, Savannah, Korbyn, Karsyn, Chase, Riley, Addison, Jaicee, Jorey, Quillan, Easton, Emersyn, Nolan, Natalie, Layla and Lucas. She is further survived by 2 brothers, Melvin Woldt and LeRoy Woldt, and 2 sisters, Darlene Borchardt and Valeta Burkhardt and a sister-in-law, Patti Bauman as well as Gordon's extended family of sister-in-law Celia Metcalf, as well as Gordon's children Scot (Dawn) Metcalf, Richard (Cheryl) James, Dee Trentine, and Peggy (Pete) Smolucha and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lester, her parents, a sister June Umnus and a brother Lavern and sister Vivian in infancy as well as brothers-in-law Elmer, Carl and Dennis Bauman, Gerhard Umnus, Edwin Borchardt and Harold Burkhardt and Keith Metcalf.
Funeral services will be held at Hope Lutheran LCMC, 224556 State Hwy 97, Edgar, WI on Wednesday, January 29 at 11am, with Rev. Scott Miller officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4pm until 7pm at the church and again Wednesday morning from 9am until the time of service. Burial will be at St. John ELCA, Town of Wien.
A memorial service will be held in Glendale, AZ at a later date. Special thanks to Americare Services of Phoenix, AZ; Arrowhead Abrazo Hospital, Glendale, AZ; Providence Place/Friendship House at Glencroft Senior Living, Glendale, AZ and Hospice of the Valley, Glendale, AZ
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020