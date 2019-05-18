Betty Check



Shantytown - Betty A. Check, 73 of Shantytown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was courageous and fought hard through her long battle of cancer.



She was born on May 26th, 1945 in Wausau to Edward and Agnes (Dallman) Budnik. Betty graduated from Mosinee High School in 1963 and married Gerald "Jerry" Check on July 18th, 1964 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. They celebrated 54 wonderful years of marriage and had two children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



Betty worked for a short time at Employers' Mutual until she had her children. She then worked seasonally for local potato farmers for Christmas money to spoil her family.



Being a homemaker was what Betty valued most. During the week, she spent her time cooking, baking, and chit-chatting on the phone with her most cherished friends. On Sundays, she could be found by the kitchen table playing cards and enjoying her families company. Holidays were Betty's favorite time of year. Her house was beautifully decorated and filled with wonderful smells from the kitchen.



Betty would never miss her grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals or concerts. She also enjoyed NASCAR, shopping, gardening, church picnics and short trips to the casino.



She is survived by her husband, Jerry, their children Sherry (Bob) Bembenek of Custer and Todd (Keri) Check of Rosholt; grandchildren Sara (Ryan) Kawski, Amanda (Matt) Bertzyk, Ryan (April) Bembenek, Kyle Check and Macey Check; great-grandchildren Benny and Shaelynn Bembenek and two sisters and one brother MaryAnn (Gerald) Heisler, Sr., Bob (Tammi) Budnik and Debbie (Earl) McCloy.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father in-law, and infant sister, Rita.



A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Ladislaus Cathoic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 21st from 4:00pm to 7:30p.m. with rosary recited at 7:30 at the church and visitation will continue on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass.



Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com



The family would like to thank friends and neighbors who supported Betty and her family during her illness, Renee Budsberg, Father Gus Bentil, Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier, and Ascension Hospice. A special thanks to Betty's sister-in-law, Geraldine, for all her loving care. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 18, 2019