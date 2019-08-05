|
Betty Crump
Schofield - Betty K. Crump, 79, Schofield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, while under the care of Ascension at Home.
She was born May 22, 1940, in Bloomington, Ill., the daughter of the late Leo and Elenora (Elkin) Fever. On June 21, 1958, she married Richard Crump in Toledo, Ill. Together they raised four children. She loved parenting her children and later helping to raise some of her grandchildren. Her many personal talents including sewing, knitting, decorating cakes, cooking, gardening and artwork were enjoyed by the family.
In 1973, she accepted Jesus Christ as Lord of her life. From that point on her relationship with Christ was most important to her life. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and served the Lord there as 5th grade Sunday school teacher for the last 46 years. Her artistic talent and love for God's Word led to creating greeting cards for church members and friends. Each year, she would make hundred of cards and send them out. She also added the local Wausau area nursing homes to her list and distributed cards to their residents regularly. Over the years, Betty faithfully devoted more than 20 gallons of blood to the Blood Banks. She felt committed to donating to various local charities both in money and homemade items. She also loved to travel abroad with her mother and together they made trips to Europe and the Holy Land.
Survivors, besides her husband, Richard, include a son, Dennis (Dana) Crump, Green Bay; two daughters, Dee (Gordon) Gauger, Kronenwetter, and Diane (Michael) MacRae, Orlando, Fla.; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn K. Noe, and a brother, Leo Fever.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 5100 Hummingbird Road, Rib Mountain. The Rev. Robert Love will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso, Ill. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019