Wausau - Betty Blumenkamp age 97, passed away December 30, 2019. Born in Wausau to Emil & Mary (Manning) Tesch. Betty married George Blumenkamp on September 17, 1949.

Her faith in God and volunteer work a very important part of her life. She enjoyed everything in nature. Feeding the birds was a daily activity. She always loved having a four-legged dog or cat with her. She also has a kitty kennel at the Humane Society of Marathon County with her name on it.

She loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She followed the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and NASCAR racing.

She lived in her own home and on her own terms right up to the end. We will miss her spunky feistiness. Sweet Dreams to our Aunt Betty.

She is survived by her niece Terri (Gene) Zunker, nephews; Alan (Lynn) Tesch, Scott (Victoria) Tesch, Jeff (Patty) Tesch all the Wausau area. Also, Ted Paske of Denver, CO. She also had a great niece and many great nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, brother Wallace, sister in law Betty Tesch and nephew Arden Tesch.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street. Rev. Jennifer Hoffman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers - memorials may be directed to St Stephen's Lutheran Church of Wausau or to any of the local area Humane Societies.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
