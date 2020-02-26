|
|
Betty Jane Baumann
Wausau - Betty Jane Baumann, 90, Wausau, died Monday February 24, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born July 13, 1929, in Wausau, daughter of the late Edward and Agnes (Furger) Wadzinski. On September 9, 1953, she married Charles Baumann in Wausau. He preceded her in death October 18, 2008.
Betty Jane was a wonderful homemaker and partnered with her husband, Charles, managing the family dairy farm. She was an active member of the PTA, the Ladies of Loretta and PCCW at the former St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wausau. She enjoyed the monthly meetings with the local farmers' wives group they affectionately referred themselves as the 'Gabby Club'. In the most recent years she enjoyed the camaraderie volunteering at Bethesda Thrift Shop.
Survivors include her children, Ann (John) Curry, Shoreview, Minn., Diana (Paul) Hase, Wausau, Allan (Darsi) Baumann, Wausau; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; siblings, Delmar Wadzinski, Tomahawk, Arlene Lenard, Wausau, Chuck Wadzinski, Wausau.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Friday February 28, 2020 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020