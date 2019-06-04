Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
426 Washington Street
Wausau, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
426 Washington Street
Wausau, WI
Betty Krueger

Wausau - Betty J. Krueger, 92, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 2, 2019, with her family at her side.

Betty was born on December 9, 1926. She was the daughter of Julius and Ida Rohr and married Marvin F. Krueger, also of the Wausau area, on June 15, 1946. Together Betty and Marvin raised 14 children. Betty loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as gardening.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty is predeceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn Patterson, and her brothers Irvin and Curtis Rohr.

Betty is survived by her children, John (Lisa) Krueger, Green Bay; Marv Krueger, Wausau; Ken (Diane) Krueger, Mosinee; Sandra Krueger, Nekoosa; Karen Krueger, Wausau; James (Kathy) Krueger, Wausau; Ricky (Vicki) Krueger, Bloomer; Bill (Monica) Krueger, Mosinee; Cindy (Steve) Jansen, Ladysmith; Elizabeth Bauer, Wausau; Jerry (Constance) Krueger, Weston; Larry Krueger, Wausau; Richard (Brenda) Krueger, Bloomer; nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau. Rev. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau; and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Aspirus Home Hospice Staff and to Rev. Philip Schneider, as well as the office staff at St. Paul's Church, for their care and support of our mother and our family at this difficult time.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 4, 2019
