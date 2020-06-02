Betty Kruit
Wausau - Betty Kruit met Jesus face to face on May 31st, 2020 and was reunited with her husband Evert and son David. She was born November 17, 1941 to Chris and Yvonne Fawley in Rhinelander, WI.
She met the love of her life, at age 7, when her sister married Evert's brother. They started playing house together at that time and were married on January 20, 1962, and continued to play house together for an additional 57 years, until Evert proceeded her in death on August 9th, 2019.
Together they raised their family on their farm until 1992 when they moved off the farm. Shortly thereafter, Betty started working for Ken Hamann Insurance Agency at American Family until his retirement. She then was not quite ready for retirement, so she decided to work for Jeff Canniff Agency for "6 months". She ended up staying with him for over 10 years and retired when Jeff retired.
She committed her life to Christ as a young girl and served Him and His church faithfully, with the last 40 years at Bethany Baptist Church in Weston. Her love for people was evident to all she encountered. She was quick to listen and to share from the vast wisdom she had gained over her lifetime. One of her many gifts was hospitality. She hosted many family events, church picnics, and if her dining room table of 47 years could talk, it would tell countless tales of delicious meals, conversations, and Rook/card games played on it with family and friends.
Betty's legacy is the dearly loved family she left behind. She is survived by daughter, Marie (Chris) Steege; and son, Todd (Becky) Kruit; grandchildren, Justin (Hannah) Steege, Brad Steege, Erin (Tom) Klos, Eric (Megan) Steege, Tyler (Chantel) Kruit, and Dillan Kruit. Great grandchildren Harvey, Mavis, and Vivian Steege, Ethan, David, Charlotte, and Marshall Kruit, Josie Steege, and Maxwell Klos. Additionally, she is survived by sisters, Arliss Kruit and Beverly (Robert) Russell; in-laws Helen Froehlich; John and Joyce Kruit, and many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Evert; son, David; her parents; and brothers Alvin and Roland Fawley
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 5th from 4 pm-8 pm at Bethany Baptist Church, 6601 Alderson Street, Weston. The family asks that those who are at increased risk to please visit from 4:00 to 5:30 pm, masks encouraged. All others are welcomed from 5:30 to 8:00pm. Come for a short while or sit, reminisce, and visit with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held the following day, June 6th, 11 am at Forestville Cemetery, County Road N, eight miles east of County Road X, in the township of Easton, cemetery on left.
Philippians 1:21 For to me, living means living for Christ and dying is even better.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
