Betty M. Hanson
Betty M. Hanson

Merrill - Betty M. Hanson, 94, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Howard Young Medical Center, Woodruff.

Betty was born May 25, 1926 in Merrill, daughter of the late Paul and Lillian (Sonnenberg) Alft. She married Allan H. Hanson on November 15, 1947. He preceded her in death on February 01, 2014. Betty graduated with the Merrill Senior High School class of 1944. During WWII she was employed at Merrill Manufacturing. After her marriage Betty became a homemaker. She was a great cook. Betty enjoyed taking care of her vegetable and flower gardens, and she also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She had been a Girl Scout leader. Betty was an active member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ, Merrill, where she taught both Sunday School and Bible School. She was also a member of the Mission Circle at church.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Karen (Robert) McDonald of Stevens Point and Judy (Lucky) Anger of Milwaukee; one son, Steve Hanson of Merrill; one grandson, Shawn (Jenna) Wahlig of Milwaukee; and one great granddaughter, Olivia Wahlig. Besides her husband and parents, Betty is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Melvin, and Raymond 'Mick' Alft.

Private family entombment will take place at Merrill Memorial Park Mausoleum. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.

The Hanson Family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donation may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or The American Cancer Society.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
