Betty M. Stepanik
Betty M. Stepanik 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with loving support from The Renaissance Care Center in Weston.
She was born on August 2, 1928 in Wausau to the late Claude and Sarah (Sniegoski) Sobkowiak. After graduating from the former Wausau East High School, Betty was a corporate secretary at 3M Company for 10 years and also was employed by the US Census initiative.
Betty married George D. Stepanik in 1952 and enjoyed 58 years of married life together. A highlight of their union was a 50 year celebration in their home and also at the Diocese of LaCrosse in 2002.
Bicycling was her special enjoyment, many times biking to the Pavilion in Rothschild. On one trip she met Jeff Campo who was painting at the pavilion, inspiring him to continue the restoration for that building. Betty also enjoyed her artwork - especially ink sketches, oil on canvas and clay. She enjoyed true friendship with her special poodle, Mimi. In later years Betty adored her rescued tortoiseshell cat, Kitsie. She was an avid gardener and was President of the Ledgeview Garden Club when residing in Fond du Lac Wisconsin.
Betty was President of the Milwaukee Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women District 8, a member of the Little Flower Council of St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild and the Catholic Women's Club of Wausau Wisconsin. She was active in Eucharistic ministry and chapel adoration in both Fond du Lac and Rothschild. Betty was also blessed to complete a pilgrimage to the apparition site in Medjugorje-Herzegovina Bosnia, fortifying her strong devotion to our Lady Queen of Peace.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Kay Stepanik McDermott (Thomas), one granddaughter, Erin (Greg) VanTassell, her sister Helen Dreyer, brother in law Donald (Ruth) Stepanik, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend and classmate, Bob Steckbauer.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, sister Dorothy (Edwin) Jablonski, mother and father-in-law Albert and Antoinette Stepanik, sister-in-law Bernice (Walter) Kwarciany, brother-in-laws James Dreyer, John (Joyce) Stepanik, Willie Stepanik, and Walter (LaVerne) Stepanik.
A celebratory Mass at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild will be 10:00 a.m. Sunday August 2, 2020. A private burial service was held at St. Michael's Cemetery, Wausau.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 225780 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401 or St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild.
.
The kiss of the sun for pardon
The song of the birds for mirth
One is nearer God's heart in the garden
Than anywhere else on earth.