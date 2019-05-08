Betty Mae Knetter



Edgar - Betty Mae Knetter, 70, died Monday, May 6, 2019 under the care of Asceracare Hospice at Stoney River Memory Center, Marshfield.



She was born May 17, 1948 in Stratford, daughter of the late John and Bernice (Alther) Punke. She graduated in 1967 from Stratford High School and on May 1, 1976 she married Stephen "Steve" Knetter at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel. He survives.



Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, raising her three children, caring for various animals on the family farm especially the chickens, gardening and sewing. She also enjoyed bird watching and was always the first one to see a robin in Spring. She was a devoted Catholic, serving as a CCD teacher, church custodian for 15 years and president of the Parish Council of Catholic Women at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering for church functions and helping with the Color Vision projects.



Survivors include her husband, Steve, Edgar; son, Brian (Amy) Knetter, Edgar; daughter, Kathy Knetter, Marshfield; grandson, Elijah Knetter, Marshfield; siblings, Leonard (Nancy) Punke, Stratford, Dorothy Bauman, Chippewa Falls, James (Carol) Punke, Newton, Kenneth Punke and Elsie Punke; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Knetter, three brothers, Elmer (in infancy), Hilbert and Raymond, father-in-law, Michael Knetter and mother-in-law, Rose Knetter, brother-in-law, Gerald Baumann, three nephews, Ardell Punke, Michael Wendtland and Richard Wendtland.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel. Rev. Felix Tigoy will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.



Pallbearers for the services will be Gerald Bauman Jr., Timothy Punke, Kevin Kurtzweil, Daniel Knetter, Travis Knetter and Jack Knetter.



The family would like to thank the staff at Soney River Memory Center and Asceracare Hospice for their care of Betty, especially Nicole, Canyon, Jennifer, Kylie, Laura, Janet, Mason and Marni.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements.