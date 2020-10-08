1/1
Betty Margaret Lucille Wadinski
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Margaret Lucille Wadinski

Wausau - Betty Margaret Lucille Wadinski (1931-2020)

Betty Wadinski, 89, of Wausau, most recently residing at Pride TLC, passed away at Aspirus Hospital on August 4th, 2020.

Betty was born July 6th, 1931 to Raymond and Mae Heiser. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband William "Rover" Wadinski and her loving son Donald William Wadinski. She loved her family and grandchildren with all of her heart.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, card playing, country music, and knitting. Making wool socks was one of her favorites. She loved reading from her bible. She became quite the social butterfly during her time at Pride TLC. She attended all the events they offered. She loved winning the prizes. She was always the 1st one at exercise class.

Betty is survived by her three sons and three daughters - Thomas (Karen) Wadinski of Hazlehurst, David (Wendy) Wadinski of Kronenwetter, Dale (Natalie) Wadinski of Kronenwetter, Diane Doering of Wausau, Sue (Shawn) Mueller of Wausau, Barbara (Jay) Maier of Mosinee. She had 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

A special thank you to mom's extended family at Pride TLC for loving her like her family did. Also a special thank you to the employees of Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion towards our mother.

Private services will be held with her loving family.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at Honorone.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J Buettgen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved