Betty Margaret Lucille Wadinski
Wausau - Betty Margaret Lucille Wadinski (1931-2020)
Betty Wadinski, 89, of Wausau, most recently residing at Pride TLC, passed away at Aspirus Hospital on August 4th, 2020.
Betty was born July 6th, 1931 to Raymond and Mae Heiser. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband William "Rover" Wadinski and her loving son Donald William Wadinski. She loved her family and grandchildren with all of her heart.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, card playing, country music, and knitting. Making wool socks was one of her favorites. She loved reading from her bible. She became quite the social butterfly during her time at Pride TLC. She attended all the events they offered. She loved winning the prizes. She was always the 1st one at exercise class.
Betty is survived by her three sons and three daughters - Thomas (Karen) Wadinski of Hazlehurst, David (Wendy) Wadinski of Kronenwetter, Dale (Natalie) Wadinski of Kronenwetter, Diane Doering of Wausau, Sue (Shawn) Mueller of Wausau, Barbara (Jay) Maier of Mosinee. She had 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A special thank you to mom's extended family at Pride TLC for loving her like her family did. Also a special thank you to the employees of Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion towards our mother.
Private services will be held with her loving family.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at Honorone.com