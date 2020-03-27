Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Nowak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Nowak


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Nowak Obituary
Betty Nowak

Wausau -

Betty L. Nowak, 91, Wausau, died Thursday March 26, 2020 at Applegate Terrace Reflections under the care of Interim Hospice.

She was born February 25, 1929 in Wausau, daughter of Michael and Euphemia (Ritchie) Kriescher. On January 16, 1954, she married David J. Nowak in Wausau. He preceded her in death March 18, 1981.

Survivors include her children, Ritchie (Sue) Nowak, Wausau, Nancy (William) Louis, Copperas Cove, Texas, Anna Martin, Bethlehem, Georgia, one granddaughter, Melissa (Edward) Karakash, Minneapolis and one great granddaughter, Ramona Karakash. Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Kriescher.

A private Funeral Service will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home in Wausau, followed by private interment in Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Applegate Terrace Reflections, Interim Health Care and Mountain Terrace for compassionate care given to Betty during her time in their care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -