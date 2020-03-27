|
|
Betty Nowak
Wausau -
Betty L. Nowak, 91, Wausau, died Thursday March 26, 2020 at Applegate Terrace Reflections under the care of Interim Hospice.
She was born February 25, 1929 in Wausau, daughter of Michael and Euphemia (Ritchie) Kriescher. On January 16, 1954, she married David J. Nowak in Wausau. He preceded her in death March 18, 1981.
Survivors include her children, Ritchie (Sue) Nowak, Wausau, Nancy (William) Louis, Copperas Cove, Texas, Anna Martin, Bethlehem, Georgia, one granddaughter, Melissa (Edward) Karakash, Minneapolis and one great granddaughter, Ramona Karakash. Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Kriescher.
A private Funeral Service will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home in Wausau, followed by private interment in Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Applegate Terrace Reflections, Interim Health Care and Mountain Terrace for compassionate care given to Betty during her time in their care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020