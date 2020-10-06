Betty Steidinger
Marathon - Betty Ruth Steidinger went to her eternal rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020 surrounded by family at her home. She will be greeted in Heaven with outstretched arms and a wide smile from her son, Tom, who preceded her in death on May 7, 2013.
She was born August 25, 1933 in the town of Marathon to the late Oscar and Clara (Koenig) Buttke. Betty attended elementary school at Trinity Lutheran School, Wausau and was a graduate of Mosinee High School. On September 10, 1952, Betty married Gene Steidinger Sr. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. In her earlier years, Betty worked at Wausau Labor Temple, helping cater weddings and events, later as a nurse's aide at Sunnyvale Nursing Home and helped Gene on the family farm. She enjoyed family trips and yearly get-togethers at the county fairs. Betty took great pride in her vegetable and flower gardens and it was always a treat when you got a taste of her German Potato Salad or Graham Cracker Pie. When Betty and Gene raised Belgian horses, they always looked forward to their yearly 4th of July "wagon trains" with their friends who also raised horses. Her happiest times were when she was with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Sr., two sons, Gene Jr. and Brian, all of the town of Stettin, twin daughters, Cindy (Doug) Breyer and Sandy (Randy) Schmidt, all of Birnamwood, five grandchildren, Cody (Kimberly) Schmidt. Dillon Breyer, Derek (Special friend-Katelyn) Breyer, Jeremy (Trisha) Schmidt, Linda (Stan) Piszczor and seven great grandchildren, Tori, Bree, Zachary, Aaron, Brayden, Morgan, Ethan. In addition to her parents and Tom, Betty was further preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred (Ervin) Graveen, Donald (Helen) Buttke and Donna (Albert) Neuman and brothers and sisters-in-law, Rheinhold (Eleanore) Steidinger, Elsie (Walter) Semerau, Esther (Norman) Fellbaum, Erna (Rudolph) Thurs, Sadie (Alfred) Strei, Verna (Lawrence) Hanke, Hilton (Elaine) Steidinger and Vilas (Phyllis) Steidinger.
Betty expressed her wish for private family services. Her private services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, town of Stettin. Reverend Tryphine Schruba will officiate. Burial will be in Stettin Christian Cemetery. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com
.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Interim Health Care for the care and kindness they gave Betty and our family. The support we received from family and friends through their visits over the last few years means more than you can imagine.