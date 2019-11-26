Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Rothschild - Betty Straub, 85, Rothschild, died Friday November 22, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday December 17, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
