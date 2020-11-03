1/1
Beverly Ann (Ostring) Filber
1924 - 2020
Beverly Ann (Ostring) Filber

Beverly A. Filber, 96, Wausau, peacefully passed away on November 1, 2020 at Wausau Manor Nursing Home.

Beverly was born on April 5, 1924 in Marathon County to the late Adolph and Eva (Sandgrin) Ostring. Beverly was educated in Wausau and married to Leroy Filber on August 1, 1942, in Milwaukee. They moved to Wausau where they raised their family and Beverly enjoyed being a parent and homemaker. Beverly always had a beautiful smile and sparkling "blue" eyes.

Beverly was a member of Grace United Church of Christ for many years. She enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives and going to the casino. She was also an avid bingo player with her extended family at Wausau Manor. She especially enjoyed being with her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No one left the Filber household hungry or thirsty thanks to grandma (Want a Peps?)

Beverly is survived by her children, Gary, Shelly (Beverly Seubert), Cindy (Bruce) Schulz, all of Wausau and Lory (Kim) McClellan, Green Bay; as well as six grandchildren, Brad (Kande) McClellan, Chad McClellan (Ann), Kris Anderson, Shannon (James) Wadinski, Lindsey (Joe) Rader, Sarah (Allen) Phisher; and seven great-grandchildren.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband; brother, Bill Ostring; sister, Shirley Nelson; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Filber; and special niece, Janice Nelson.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, 54401. Entombment will be at the Mausoleum Chapel at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.helke.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
