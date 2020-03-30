Resources
Minocqua - Beverly Ann Passow, age 82 of Minocqua, WI died on Friday, March 27th at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI with her family by her side. Beverly was born on May 21, 1937 in Wausau, WI the daughter of Leonard and Christine (nee Slamonski) Hoffman. Bev married Clyde Passow on November 26, 1955, he survives.

Bev was the head cook at Lakeland Union High School for many years and retired in 1999. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, camping, sewing and especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years; Clyde Passow of Minocqua, WI and by 3 Sons; Terry of Lake Tomahawk, WI; Ricky of Madison, GA and Jeff (Seneca) of Arbor Vitae, WI and by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and by her 2 sisters Jan and Shirley Hoffman and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Leonard Hoffman and mother Christine Wilde and 3 brothers Larry, Tom and Jack Wilde.

Upon her wishes cremation took place and no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020
