Beverly Beilke
Wausau - Beverly Beilke, age 90, of Wausau passed away on December 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour, WI. Beverly was born February 24, 1929 a daughter of the late Florence and Edwin Rohloff of Merrill, WI.
On February 27, 1954, she married Helmuth Beilke at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2016.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law: Carol Rohloff, Green Bay; Norma Miller, Minocqua; five nieces and nephews: Roger (Bonnie) Rohloff, Seymour; Steve (Ann Fechter) Rohloff, Green Bay; Cheryl Dunaway, Sydney, Australia; Terry (Jolynn) Miller, Thorp; and Debbie (Don) Lepak, Marathon; also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Merlin Rohloff; brother-in-law, Raymond Beilke;
Friends may call at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau, on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Rev. Zach Holdorf officiating. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangement.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Services, Seymour, and Unity Hospice of DePere.
Online condolences can be expressed to Bev's family at muehlboettcher.com.
Beverly's family would like to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019