Beverly D. Heinz
Wausau - Beverly D. Heinz, 90, of Wausau, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
She was born at home in Wausau on October 1, 1928 to the late Walter and Veneta (Jones) Zielesch. After graduating from Wausau High, she went on to work as a Medical Assistant for several doctors in the Wausau area. She retired after working for Dr. Burton K. Smith for 38 years.
On October 15, 1948, Beverly married her best friend, LeRoy Heinz. Together they raised three children, Peggy, Peter, and Sara.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she often volunteered, was a member of the church circle, and was a Deacon. Beverly was a member of several card clubs and the Ladies Auxiliary for the VFW Burns Post 10. She loved dancing, traveling with LeRoy, going to the casino to play 5 cent slots, and she made a killer "Grandma's Old Fashion." Going to the fair every year and playing golf were also something she enjoyed doing; but most important to Beverly was her family. She was a loving and doting grandma who loved to spend time with her grandchildren and a selfless and loving person who always put everyone else's needs before her own. Her warm heart and beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Beverly is survived by her children, Peggy Heinz of Lacrosse, WI, Sara (Greg) Dietzen of Green Bay, WI, and Peter (Lynn) Heinz of Tomahawk, WI; her grandchildren, Bethany (Ryan), Amanda (fiancé Steve), Colin (fiancé Amanda), Lisa (special friend Derek), and Bennett (fiancé Chelsey); great grandchildren, Shiloh, Sophie, Mason, Cassie and Morgan. She is also survived by her brother, Donald W. Zielesch of Denver, CO.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy in 1999 and her special friend Bob Stebelton in 2018.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant Street, Wausau. Pastor Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Please go to Helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family, for a memorial in Beverly's honor.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Primrose and Pride TLC for their care of Beverly; as well as the staff of Aspirus Hospice for their support during Beverly's time of need. They are forever grateful.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 22, 2019