Services
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Eckardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Eckardt


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Eckardt Obituary
Beverly Eckardt

Birnamwood - Beverly Ann Eckardt, age 84, died Sat, Feb 9, 2019, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center, Antigo. Born July 13, 1934, in Antigo, a daughter of the late Charles and Clara (Fleischman) Servi. She married Raymond Eckardt on June 20, 1953, at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo.

Mrs. Eckardt attended Fernwood Grade School and was a graduate of Antigo High School, class of 1952. She owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband Raymond on Sugar Bush Road. Beverly enjoyed being involved with the family pheasant farm.

Beverly was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. She enjoyed mounting deer horns, cooking and sewing.

In addition to her husband of 66 years, survivors include 3 daughters, Debra (David) Eckardt-Gonnering of Wausau, Julie (LeRoy) Armstrong of Longview, TX and Roxana (Joe) Steffens of Pickerel; 3 sons, Raymond Eckardt, Jr. of Birnamwood, Dale Eckardt and Steven Eckardt both of Jennings; 3 grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew and Brandon; a great-grandchild, Logan; a sister, Lorraine Grall; 2 brothers, Conrad Servi of Green Bay and Gilbert Servi of Antigo.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Lyman Schafer; brothers, Maynard Servi and Lawrence Servi; sisters-in-law, Rose Servi, and Shirley Servi; and a brother-in-law, Alvin Grall.

A private service will be held.

Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.