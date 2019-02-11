|
|
Beverly Eckardt
Birnamwood - Beverly Ann Eckardt, age 84, died Sat, Feb 9, 2019, at The Bay at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center, Antigo. Born July 13, 1934, in Antigo, a daughter of the late Charles and Clara (Fleischman) Servi. She married Raymond Eckardt on June 20, 1953, at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo.
Mrs. Eckardt attended Fernwood Grade School and was a graduate of Antigo High School, class of 1952. She owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband Raymond on Sugar Bush Road. Beverly enjoyed being involved with the family pheasant farm.
Beverly was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. She enjoyed mounting deer horns, cooking and sewing.
In addition to her husband of 66 years, survivors include 3 daughters, Debra (David) Eckardt-Gonnering of Wausau, Julie (LeRoy) Armstrong of Longview, TX and Roxana (Joe) Steffens of Pickerel; 3 sons, Raymond Eckardt, Jr. of Birnamwood, Dale Eckardt and Steven Eckardt both of Jennings; 3 grandchildren, Amanda, Matthew and Brandon; a great-grandchild, Logan; a sister, Lorraine Grall; 2 brothers, Conrad Servi of Green Bay and Gilbert Servi of Antigo.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Lyman Schafer; brothers, Maynard Servi and Lawrence Servi; sisters-in-law, Rose Servi, and Shirley Servi; and a brother-in-law, Alvin Grall.
A private service will be held.
Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019