Beverly Goebel
Wausau - Beverly Mae Goebel, 91, was taken to her heavenly home on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Rennes Rehab under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Beverly was born on July 6, 1927 in Wausau to the late Irving and Elfrieda (Rosenbaum) Croymans and is a graduate of Wausau High School. She married Charles Goebel on May 15, 1948 in Wausau. Over the years, she was employed by Employers Mutual and Mirman's Furniture before becoming a stay at home wife and mother. Beverly and Charles celebrated 56 loving years together prior to his passing in 2004.
Beverly enjoyed travelling to the Black Hills several times through her life and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving son, Charles (Helene) Goebel of Weston; her sister, Carol Cooper of Madison; grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Goebel of Wausau and Tracy Koeller of Weston; great-grandchildren, Duncan and Ethan Koeller of Weston and Sidney and Jack Goebel of Wausau; one niece and three nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Croymans.
A private family service was held as per Beverly's wishes. She was entombed beside her husband in the Garden of Eternal Rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
A heartfelt word of appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services who compassionately cared for Beverly and her family during her final days.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019