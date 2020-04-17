|
Beverly Harris
Mosinee - Beverly A. Harris, 90, Mosinee, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Harvey and Anna (Shefky) Cook. She married Frank Harris on Oct. 1, 1949, in Milwaukee. He died Oct. 8, 1987.
Beverly was a wonderful mother and friend. If anyone needed anything, she was always willing to help. After her children were grown she went to nursing school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked in this capacity at St. Joseph's Hospital (Marshfield Medical Center) providing care and later as a Home Health Nurse until she retired.
She was always an active church member, she helped for several years visiting and giving communion to shut-ins, until she was unable to. Sewing was a passion of hers, she sewed many clothes for the family and became a very avid quilter. She made many quilts for family members and church projects. She was a strong support to all of our family and will be so greatly missed.
Survivors include her seven children, Beth (John) Friday, Mosinee, John (Marjorie) Harris, Fairbanks, Alaska, Douglas (Joan) Harris, Mosinee, Ann (Charlie) Butlers, Renton, Wash., Mari Yenter, Hatley, Nora (Clarence) Stanczyk, Rosholt, and Joseph (Denise) Harris, Conover; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Cook, West Bend; and a sister, Geraldine Kuehner, Wausau. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Karen Friday.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020