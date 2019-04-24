|
|
Beverly "Bevi" Holtz
Rib Mountain - Beverly "Bevi" Ann Elsie Holtz, 83, Rib Mountain, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Bev was born March 31, 1936 at Wausau Memorial Hospital to the late Lorenz and Loretta (Totsch) Otto. She grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau High School in 1954, later taking classes at Northcentral Tech. While in high school, she met Richard "Dick" Holtz at a Halloween party and the couple were later married on February 3, 1957 in Orleans, France while Dick was serving in the US Army. The couple was blessed with two children: Becky and Bart. Bev helped to support her family by working in the HR/payroll department with Wausau Insurance for 20 years.
Bev was a very proud and strong-willed woman who passionately loved her family. She had a very warm, caring heart acting as a caregiver to many over the years and always made sure that her home was open to all for the holidays. Bev especially enjoyed planning and hosting birthday parties for family, treating all with her wonderful cooking. The family made many wonderful memories together at the cottage on Lake Alice near Tomahawk. Some favorite times were spent with her grandchildren when they would spend their spring break together.
Early in their lives Bev and Dick were very active in the Jaycees, and she was also an Elkette and Girl Scout troop leader. In her free time, summers consisted of playing golf (even earning a hole in one at Rib Mountain) and in the winters, snowmobiling with the Women on Snow. Bev was an extremely avid fan and supporter of the Green Bay Packers beginning in the 1960's when Vince Lombardi led the team to their first two Super Bowl wins. Her unwavering backing never wavered through the years and she often put on videos of those classic games.
Bev is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Dick; children, Becky (Wade) Weiland and Bart (Terri Marten) Holtz; grandchildren, Sydney Weiland, Kyle (Megan Boris) Holtz, Baylee Holtz of Georgia and Brenna Holtz; siblings, Jim (Sally) Otto of California, Karen (Cal) Seban of Wisconsin, Sandy Wimmer of Wisconsin and Tom (Virginia) Otto of Florida; her cherished Australian Terrier, Buster and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her nephew, Scott Seban and niece, Jennifer Smith.
The memorial service for Bev will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau. Pastor Cal Seban will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday, April 27. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Appreciation goes to the ambulance crew from South Area Fire and Response who took her from her home to Wausau Hospital with dignity and respect; and also to the nurses and staff of Wausau Hospital Palliative Care Unit who were so very compassionate in their care for Bev and her family. A very special word of gratitude goes to Lori Schutte, APNP for her years of care of and friendship to Bev.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019