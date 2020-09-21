1/1
Beverly Rheinschmidt
Beverly Rheinschmidt

Mosinee - Beverly A. Rheinschmidt, 89, of Mosinee, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Cedar Ridge, Mosinee.

She was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Mosinee, the daughter of the late Joe and Hilda (Mess) Buchacek. On Sept. 8, 1951, she married Gordon "Gabby" Rheinschmidt at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mosinee. He survives.

Beverly graduated from Mosinee High School in 1949. She worked at Mosinee Paper Mill in the research department as a secretary until she started raising a family. After her fourth baby was born, she went to work as a waitress for nine years at the Antlers Supper Club and three years at Hoffman House. After her fifth child was in school she worked at Central Wisconsin Airport as secretary to the Airport Manager for 17 years, retiring in 1988.

She enjoyed traveling to Gabby's Navy reunions, trips with Polka Productions and visiting her children and grandchildren in Alaska, Texas, Illinois and Arizona.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 8733. Beverly was on the Class of 1949 Class Reunion Committee, a member of the Silver Blades Club "way back when" and skated in the ice shows. She was Queen of the 1948 Ice Revue and Homecoming Queen in 1949.

Survivors, besides her husband, Gabby, include her children, Bill (Carol) Rheinschmidt, Mosinee, Steve (Carol) Rheinschmidt, El Campo, Texas, Robert (Alejandra) Rheinschmidt, Elk Grove, Ill., and Jane (Mike) Dennis, Big Lake, Alaska; her grandchildren, Keya (Travis) Heil, Kris (Dawn) Rheinschmidt, Kellie (Kevin) Lawler, Tyson and Tyann Rheinschmidt, Joey Rheinschmidt, and Mathew and Nathan Rheinschmidt; her great-grandchildren, Addison, Maverick, Erika and Corbin, and Jacob, Gunnar and Kane. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph, and sisters, Joyce Ford and Dorothy Hojnacki.

Special thanks to Cedar Ridge staff in Mosinee, Monica from Interim Healthcare and Kathy Skinner.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Donald Meuret will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services all at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 21, 2020
I was just a teenager when we first met at the Antlers on DuBay Bev, a lowly busboy and you were one of my favorite waitresses to work with. GOD speed my Dear.........................Prayers and thoughts to all Bev's family and friends
Ray Sondelski
Friend
September 21, 2020
I’m sorry for your loss. Your Mother was a wonderful woman. I loved her smile. Jane Dennis, she is so lucky your her daughter. Love and prayers to you all.
Bob and Kerry Averett
Friend
September 21, 2020
What a beautiful lady. I enjoyed running into them and taking bout the good old days with my parents. RIP Beverly.
Diane Michalski
Diane Michalski
Friend
September 21, 2020
Beverly was a lovely warm person. She is in good hands. So very sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace Bev. ❤
Laurel Chamberlain - Schalavin
Friend
