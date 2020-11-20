1/1
Beyrnelle J. "Bj" Manthei
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beyrnelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beyrnelle J. 'BJ' Manthei

Merrill - Beyrnelle June Manthei, "BJ", of Merrill, passed away on November 19, 2020.

Beyrnelle was born June 16, 1932 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Walter O. and Ella (Holtzman) Brickner. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Don G. Manthei October 25, 1952 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth. He preceded her in death on March 1, 1990. Beyrnelle was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill.

Survivors include her children Kim Losen of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Jay (Beth) Manthei of Sheridan, Wyoming, Glen Manthei of Wild Rose, Wisconsin, and Kurt (Kim) Manthei of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step grandchildren; a cousin; and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Beyrnelle is preceded in death by her son, Dann; her grandson, Jon Manthei; and a brother, Walter Brickner, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com.

Memorial may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Lincoln County Humane Society, both of Merrill.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-6244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved