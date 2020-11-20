Beyrnelle J. 'BJ' Manthei
Merrill - Beyrnelle June Manthei, "BJ", of Merrill, passed away on November 19, 2020.
Beyrnelle was born June 16, 1932 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Walter O. and Ella (Holtzman) Brickner. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Don G. Manthei October 25, 1952 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth. He preceded her in death on March 1, 1990. Beyrnelle was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill.
Survivors include her children Kim Losen of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Jay (Beth) Manthei of Sheridan, Wyoming, Glen Manthei of Wild Rose, Wisconsin, and Kurt (Kim) Manthei of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step grandchildren; a cousin; and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Beyrnelle is preceded in death by her son, Dann; her grandson, Jon Manthei; and a brother, Walter Brickner, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate.
Memorial may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Lincoln County Humane Society, both of Merrill.