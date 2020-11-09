1/1
Bill Kent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Kent

Wausau - In loving memory of William Clark "Superman" Kent, who left our world peacefully on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the age of 68. He died, surrounded by family, following complications from a sudden aortic aneurysm at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The public visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street. Wausau, WI. 54403. Due to current recommendations, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Bill's funeral service will be live-streamed at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at www.brainardfuneral.com during a private family service. Pastor Rich Block from Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild, will officiate. Bill will be laid to rest during a private committal service at Pine Grove Cemetery. The service will be made available for future viewing on the Brainard website.

Please visit www.brainardfuneral.com to read Bill's full obituary and to share online condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved