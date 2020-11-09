Bill Kent
Wausau - In loving memory of William Clark "Superman" Kent, who left our world peacefully on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the age of 68. He died, surrounded by family, following complications from a sudden aortic aneurysm at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
The public visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street. Wausau, WI. 54403. Due to current recommendations, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Bill's funeral service will be live-streamed at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at www.brainardfuneral.com
during a private family service. Pastor Rich Block from Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild, will officiate. Bill will be laid to rest during a private committal service at Pine Grove Cemetery. The service will be made available for future viewing on the Brainard website.
Please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
to read Bill's full obituary and to share online condolences.