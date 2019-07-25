Blake A. Burger



Wausau - Blake A. Burger passed away on July 23, 2019, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, riding his bike.



Blake was born November 18, 1959, the son of Benjamin and Mary Burger in Wausau. On April 26, 1986 he married Lisa Burger. He is survived by Lisa, his children, Katie (Chris) Stockman and Matthew Burger all of Wausau and his grandchildren, Christopher and Bobbi Stockman.



Blake was employed by Kolbe and Kolbe Millwork for 34 years where he had made many friends over the years.



He is further survived by 3 brothers, Ben, Bruce and Brian and Nephews and Nieces and a very special friend Angus.



Blake was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bob.



Blake was a special person that was there for family and friends to help out wherever he could. He especially loved his children and grandchildren who will miss Papa deeply.



Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 25 to July 26, 2019