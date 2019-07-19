Blanch Noel



Schofield - Blanch Noel, 84, Weston, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home.



She was born on April 2, 1935 to the late Hager and Cassie (Salyers) Minix. Blanch came from a large family with 5 brothers and 5 sisters. She had two sons with Donovan Reynolds, Clyde and Jimmy.



In November 1978, she married Jerry Noel. Later in their marriage, they owned and operated Noel Cabinets in Merrill for six years, until his passing in 1991.



Blanch waitressed at several area restaurants throughout the years. She was the first waitress hired at Tri-City Family Restaurant when they opened, and worked there until she retired.



Blanch loved anything to do with the outdoors, especially fishing. She enjoyed a game of sheephead or cribbage as well. She was an avid rummage-sale shopper, and loved to decorate her home, especially at Christmas time.



Blanch is survived by two sons, Clyde (Diane) Reynolds, and Jimmy (Nancy) Reynolds. She is further survived by five grandsons, Phillip Reynolds (Liz Huber), Shawn Reynolds (Laura Lewis), and Joshua Reynolds, Jeremia (Jamie) Reynolds, and Justin Reynolds. Blanch has two great grandsons, and one great granddaughter. We finally got a little girl in this family! She only has one surviving sister.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.



Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 19 to July 21, 2019