Bobette A. Breunig (Moore), 68, passed away at Suncoast Hospice, in Clearwater, Fl on October 21, 2019 after a long illness with lung cancer. She was born May 21st, 1951 to Russell and Margaret (O'Brine) Moore of Wausau, Wi. (Ireland).

She is survived by her brother Floyd Moore of Weston, Wi and her sister Nanette Moore-Schofield of Florida, sons Joshua Breunig, Wade Soukup, a granddaughter Racheal Prins-Baumann. Grandchildren from her daughter Cristen: Kimberly Soukup, Abbrielle Frodl, Shailyn Frodl. And greatgrandchildren Eli Soukup-Borta and Blake Soukup-Borta.

Bobette was predeceased by her daughter, Cristen, her parents, Russell and Margaret Moore, two brothers Robert Moore and Arthur Moore.

Bobette preferred the sun to the cold and moved to Florida early on where she could go to the beaches and enjoy the sun and heat.

She was cremated at Abbey Crematorium, 12541 Omerton Road, Largo, Fl but will be coming back home to Wausau, Wi to be joined with her parents and two brothers at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
