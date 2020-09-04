Bonnie McCallin
Wausau - Bonnie Mae McCallin
Bonnie, with her husband Mac, owned and ran the West Side Tasty Treat from 1967 to 1996. No one made a better chocolate malt than her. No one made a better double cheeseburger than her. There are people who will read this that still, to this day, miss her BBQ and hot beef sandwiches from the ice cream stand - or "The Stand" as it was always referred to in our house. The Stand is where she shined. "The Stand" is where she taught her 3 daughters, not only the ins and outs of running a family business, but also how to treat people with kindness and respect.
No matter which direction the family businesses went, "The Stand" stood at the center. It's where Bonnie peeled the bananas for the Monkey Tails. It's where she made the hot beef and BBQ for the events they ran: Art World in Wausau, Watermelon Days, Strawberry Fest & Apple Harvest Fest in Eagle River.
"The Stand" is where she made all the signs on poster board with fresh, black Sharpie markers that would smell up the back room, order supplies for 5 different business at any given time, keep the books, pay the taxes, all while flipping burgers and making ice cream cones as straight as the Chrysler Building.
We're not sure when it occurred to us that "The Stand" wasn't really a building. It was a person. This person - Bonnie McCallin. She stood at the center of our family, silent and strong, building up, fleshing out, and making all things possible.
Bonnie was clever and hysterically funny, but you had to listen sharp because her humor was quick and unexpected, and if you dared challenge her to a game of cribbage, you had better be ready to lose. She was happy, and nice, and a really good mom.
At the age of 15, Bonnie met Mac McCallin, her first, best, and only love. They married in 1960 and were together until Mac's death in October of 2019. They lived a of life of adventure, on their own terms, of their own making and including us kids in every aspect. It stands as the shining example for all of us, their girls.
Bonnie was born in 1940 in Wausau, WI and died September 3rd, 2020 surrounded by her daughters, who felt it was their privilege to help her through this final journey, but they will miss her terribly: Wanda (Otis) Oleson, Kristi (Jon) Polzin, and Stacey (Jason) Thon. Bonnie has 8 grandchildren: Seth Oleson, Jesse Oleson (and his fiancée Marissa Bakken who loved Grandma Bonnie and Grandpa Mac so much), Spencer & Bailey Loomis, Kirstie & Kendra Polzin, and Lauren & Ian Thon. Bonnie is proceeded in death by her husband Mac McCallin and son-in-law Otis Oleson.
It's ok mom. We'll take it from here. Thank you for everything and we'll see you in the sunshine.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 N 6th St Wausau, WI 54403, visitation with the family from 1pm-3pm, with a short service beginning at 3pm. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face masks required by everyone who will attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com