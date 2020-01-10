|
|
Bradley Hilgemann
Mosinee - Bradley Thomas Hilgemann, 49, Mosinee, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Brad was born on July 11, 1970, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, the son of Anthony and Mary Hilgemann, Mosinee, WI. Brad graduated from Stratford High School in 1988. After living in Iowa and Arizona, he moved back home to Wisconsin in 2009 to be near family. Brad was part owner of A&B Process Systems Corp.
While Brad had many hobbies and interests, his love of cooking was one he carefully crafted over the years. He would often stop in to see A.Jay and Mary; dropping off yet another delicious dish for them to enjoy, and to check in on them. A protective big brother, Brad would drop whatever he was doing at the time if his sisters, Jenny or Dana, needed him; always willing to help out in any way he could. This gift of selflessness extended to friends and family.
Knowing his Mom's love of angels, Brad would search for the perfect one to gift Mary with on Christmas and her birthday. We are comforted by knowing he will now be watching over all of us.
Brad's most perfect blessing was the gift of his son, Andy (Drew). They shared a love of automobiles and fishing and while their time spent together was too short, Brad was immensely proud of Andy and loved him dearly as only a parent can.
Brad is survived by his son, Andrew Hilgemann, Mosinee, WI; parents Anthony and Mary (Kroening) Hilgemann, Mosinee,WI; fiancée Melissa Gowing, Mosinee, WI; and two sisters, Jennifer (Hilgemann) Ress, Wausau, WI; and Dana Hilgemann, Wausau, WI; and nieces and nephews Asha, Ryder, Avery, Kole and Gianna. Brad was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Todd Ress.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at United Methodist Church, Mosinee, WI. Rev. Gail Ray will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home of Mosinee is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends and family are encouraged to dress casually as that's how Brad would want it. Online condolences can be shared at www.bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2020