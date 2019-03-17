|
Bren Alloway Spaude
Wausau - Bren Alloway Spaude
"Majigishik" : Night Sky Going
age 24, of Wausau, passed away March 13, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1994 in Wausau, Wisconsin. He is survived by mother, Ann Spaude; his daughter, Harmony Gomez, and son, Dakota Alloway-Gomez; his sisters, Brea Spaude, Deneen Spaude, Jolene Spaude, Trena Alloway, Marie Alloway, and Michelle DeVerney. As well as his brothers, Julius Alloway, Blake Spaude, and Mitchell Anwash. He is preceded in death by his father, George Alloway Jr.
Bren was a remarkable Father, Son, Brother, and Best Friend.
Bren graduated from Ashland High School in 2012. He went on to be his young, kind, and free-spirited self. He had a true love for being outdoors in the summer time since he was young; he enjoyed those sunny days. Bren was still a kid at heart, loved his video games, older game systems, arcades, bowling, go-karting, etcetera. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and family and telling jokes. His humor would put a smile on anyone's face which would brighten up the room. His heart was welcoming and accepting, he loved everyone.
Hopefully his story will be shared, so his passing will not have been in vain.
Native American services were held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Potawatomi Cultural Center, 5443 Everybody's Road Crandon, WI officiated by Mr. Jim Thunder. Interment will be at the Potawatomi Tribal Cemetery, Crandon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019