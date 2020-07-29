1/1
Brian Boehm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Boehm

Mosinee - Brian W. Boehm, 59, Mosinee, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 18, 1961, in Wausau, the son of Sharon (Rabehl) Boehm and the late Wayne Boehm and attended Wausau West High School. He was married to Debra Gessler at River Park in Mosinee on Aug. 28, 2010.

Brian spent most of his life at a job he loved, working as a manager at Dales Weston Lanes. After working there over 18 years, he moved to Paper City Lanes in Mosinee, where he was destined to meet his true love, bowling partner, and travel buddy … his wife Deb.

He loved spending time with their family, sons Brian (Nel) Wanta, David Wanta, Jeremy Wanta and daughter Amanda (Andy) Kunkel and the apples of his eye … grandchildren Kelsey and Austin Wanta, Teagan, Paige and Avery Kunkel, who he totally enjoyed watching sing, dance and play all kinds of sports (especially softball).

He loved bowling, golfing, playing horseshoes, spending time with friends, traveling, watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers play on tv or just relaxing by the fire or sitting on the porch enjoying the evening.

Survivors include his wife, children, grandchildren and his mother, Sharon, along with many extended family members.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and everyone at Aspirus Clinics and Hospital that has helped with his care over the last few weeks with his battle with cancer.

Services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Good News Baptist Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Jay O'Connor will officiate. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed as much as possible. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beste Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy I am so sorry for your loss my prayers are with you and family we loss a very good friend ,and coworker we miss him very much.
saeid adib
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Brian was an awesome co worker at the Eastbay DC, he helped me when I came into the team and he was always there to help whenever I needed it. Sending prayers and condolences to his family



Rayetta Tenney
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved