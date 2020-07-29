Brian Boehm
Mosinee - Brian W. Boehm, 59, Mosinee, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born June 18, 1961, in Wausau, the son of Sharon (Rabehl) Boehm and the late Wayne Boehm and attended Wausau West High School. He was married to Debra Gessler at River Park in Mosinee on Aug. 28, 2010.
Brian spent most of his life at a job he loved, working as a manager at Dales Weston Lanes. After working there over 18 years, he moved to Paper City Lanes in Mosinee, where he was destined to meet his true love, bowling partner, and travel buddy … his wife Deb.
He loved spending time with their family, sons Brian (Nel) Wanta, David Wanta, Jeremy Wanta and daughter Amanda (Andy) Kunkel and the apples of his eye … grandchildren Kelsey and Austin Wanta, Teagan, Paige and Avery Kunkel, who he totally enjoyed watching sing, dance and play all kinds of sports (especially softball).
He loved bowling, golfing, playing horseshoes, spending time with friends, traveling, watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers play on tv or just relaxing by the fire or sitting on the porch enjoying the evening.
Survivors include his wife, children, grandchildren and his mother, Sharon, along with many extended family members.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and everyone at Aspirus Clinics and Hospital that has helped with his care over the last few weeks with his battle with cancer.
Services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Good News Baptist Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Jay O'Connor will officiate. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed as much as possible. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com