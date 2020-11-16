To the Family of Bruce Bishop, My thoughts and prayers are with you. I first got to know Bruce at our 2005 celebration dinner of the first (1955) Wisconsin State Patrol Academy Class. Bruce was the MC of the celebration and he did an excellent job as the first President of the WSP Alumni Association. He had an exceptional and exemplary career. Equally important, he had a long and full retirement. My wife Cheryll and I had the pleasure of spending time with Bruce and Pat at our 2014 WSP 75th Anniversary celebration dinner in Wisconsin Dells. As I shared with them that evening, Bruce´s career and retirement was a shining example of what all of us can only hope for in our lives. Bruce was a leader, a guardian of public safety and a gentleman. It was an honor to have known him. David Collins Retired Superintendent Wisconsin State Patrol

