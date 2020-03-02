|
|
Bruce Broeking, Sr.
Merrill - Bruce C. Broeking, Sr., 65, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
A memorial service for Bruce will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church - WELS, Town of Berlin, Marathon County. Rev. Andrew DeGier will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. Saturday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020