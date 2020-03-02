Services
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-6244
Bruce Broeking Sr.

Bruce Broeking Sr. Obituary
Bruce Broeking, Sr.

Merrill - Bruce C. Broeking, Sr., 65, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

A memorial service for Bruce will be held at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church - WELS, Town of Berlin, Marathon County. Rev. Andrew DeGier will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. Saturday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
