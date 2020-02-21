|
Bruce Fehlhaber
Kronenwetter - Bruce Allen Fehlhaber, 65, Kronenwetter, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
He was born to the late Lawrence and Joyce (Kniess) Fehlhaber on Sept. 13, 1954, in Wausau. Bruce married the love of his life, Clarie Szalewski. Together they had three loving children, Rachel (Steven) Fehlhaber-Poppe, Nathan (Nicole) Fehlhaber and Sara Fehlhaber. Bruce was blessed with seven loving grandchildren which were his life, Austin, Ella, Anna, Harry, Bo, Noah and Mica.
He worked at SNE for 40 years and once he retired, he spent his days outside doing yardwork and taking care of his wildlife. In his free time, he also spent as much time with his children and grandchildren doing all the different things they loved together.
Bruce is survived by his siblings, Barb Minier, Jane Fehlhaber, Brian (Faye) Fehlhaber, Debbie (Milt) Tiege, Jeff (Shelby) Fehlhaber, Steven Fehlhaber and Lori (Dana) Weyer; mother in-law, Sally Szalewski; brother in-law, Charles Szalewski; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. All these people meant the world to Bruce.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Ella and Arnold Fehlhaber and Hilda and Herman Kniess; his big brother, Dennis; father in-law, Clarence Szalewski; his sister in-laws, Kathy Fehlhaber and JoAnn Szalewski; brother in-law, Bob Miner; and way too many to list, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Services will be 12 noon, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Wausau. Vicor Will Ostrem will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, due to the unexpected passing and all the expenses associated with this, monetary donations would be greatly appreciated.
Dad, you left us way too soon, we never had time to say goodbye. We all love and miss you so much! We promise we are taking care of Mom for you. Until we meet again, Dad, watch over us all and keep us safe. We love you Dad!
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020