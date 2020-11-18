Bryce P. Giles
Wausau - Bryce P. Giles, 21, died Sunday November 15, 2020 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
He was born October 14, 1999 in Wausau, son of Christine (Mogenson) Giles and the late Jason P. Giles.
Bryce attended and graduated from the Wisconsin National Challenge Academy/Wausau West High School in December 2017, six month ahead of his class. The Challenge Academy motivated Bryce to excel and propelled him to several achievements he was very proud of.
Bryce began his working career at the age of 14 by providing his own lawn care business. He then started working for Integrity Grading and Excavating. For the past 2 years, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator at PGA. He loved his job there and said, "Do what you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life." For the past several years, Bryce did snowplowing for area businesses.
With a lifestyle that embraced outdoor activities, his favorites were four wheeling, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and most of all working in his garage on all his vehicles. Bryce was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He also attended Iola car show each year with his Buick Reatta. Bryce had so many amazing friends that he was extremely grateful for.
Bryce will always be remembered by his big smile and the way he would light up the room. He was an amazing brother, son, and friend.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Christine and Ryan Brandenburg, Wausau, siblings, Kaley Giles-Bruess, Los Angeles, CA, Riley Giles, Wausau, Alex Brandenburg, Wausau, Kiley Brandenburg, Wausau; Grandparents, Jean and Rory Mogenson, Mosinee, Great grandfather, Willard Mogenson, Mosinee, Great grandmother, Clara Feit, Mosinee, Dave and Mary Brandenburg, Wausau, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Besides his father, Bryce was preceded in death by his uncle, Todd Giles and grandparents, Dave and Chris Giles, Alice Mogenson, Bob Feit, Elaine and Lawrence Kurth.
The family would like to reach out and thank everyone who has supported us through this extremely difficult time. Bryce will truly be missed by all.
Public visitation will be on Friday November 20, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Out of respect to the family and other visitors, please practice social distancing, wear a mask and keep the length of your visit minimal.
A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Private burial will be at a later date in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00. Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com