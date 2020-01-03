|
|
Buddy E. Rhea
Weston - Buddy E. Rhea, 75, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital, Weston.
He was born December 10, 1944 in Saltville, Virginia, son of the late Charlie and Georgie (Taylor) Rhea. On June 8, 1968 he married Karen Simmons in Rock Falls, Illinois. She survives.
Buddy served his country in the United States Army and worked as an outside plant supervisor for the phone company. He enjoyed fishing, blue grass and old country music and watching sports especially the Bears and Badgers. Buddy could fix anything from cars to electric and remodeled kitchens and bathrooms in all his children's homes as well as his own. He had a strong opinion that he wasn't afraid to share and a recognizable laugh that was contagious. Above all he loved spending time with his family and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Rhea; children, Deb (Rick) Clark, Mike (Jen) Rhea and Melissa Berna; grandchildren, Brianna Pierce, Kelsey (Stephen) Zemke, Cole Clark, Caitlyn Rhea, Anthony Berna, Camryn Clark, Noah Rhea and Cael Clark; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Ava, Xander, Liam and Avaya; siblings, Betty Maloyd, Frances (Stuart) Robbins, Brenda Amstein, Roger Rhea, Ben (Wanda) Rhea, Oscar (Melinda) Rhea, Mike (Tammy) Rhea, Rick Rhea and Smitty (Rita) Rhea; mother-in-law, Marvel Simmons; many other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Morgan Clark, sister, Shirley Lawrence, brothers, Ralph and Tim Rhea and father-in-law, Keith Simmons.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020