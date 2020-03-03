|
Burton "Bud" Flagel
Rothschild - Burton "Bud" L. Flagel, 92, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab, Weston.
He was born February 13, 1928 in Wausau, son of the late Clifford and Opal (Schuster) Flagel. On December 2, 1950, he married Georgianna Iversen at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on October 5, 2015.
From 1947 until 1950, Bud served in the United States Airforce and participated in the Berlin Airlift. For many years, he worked as a Transportation Manager for the former Murray Machinery in Wausau until his retirement. In his younger years, Bud was an active member of the Wausau Area Jaycees and later joined the Town of Maine Lions Club.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed reading, puzzles and loved listening to music.
Survivors include two children, Craig (Cathy) Flagel of Plover and Barb (Mark) Splinter of Rib Mountain; three grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Flagel of Wisconsin Rapids, Paul (Rachael) Splinter of Wausau and Robert (Katy) Splinter of Wausau; four great-grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, Georgianna, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jennifer Flagel; and his sister, Betty Eggebrecht.
Private services will be held. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elaine for her friendship, help and support as well as Dr. M. Patrick Kehoe and his staff for the wonderful care and support for Bud and his family.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020